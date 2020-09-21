More than seven thousand boxes of food was distributed at Saturday’s drive-thru giveaway at Shenango high and elementary schools.
The distribution was the latest headed up by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project, which is done in coordination with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
The organizations distributed 7,600 boxes containing fresh milk, dairy products, produce, dry goods and meat to more than 600 cars and 1,000 families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.