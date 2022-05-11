JM Equipment, a locally-owned custom metal fabrication and machining company, is expanding its operations in Shenango Township.
The company, which has been in business since 2014 and operates in the Shenango Commerce Park, recently opened a second, larger building at 1902 Old Butler Road.
The expansion will provide increased capacities for the business’s machining and fabrication projects and provide additional space for the manufacturing of new equipment and rebuild of existing machinery.
Owners Taylor and Jim McKenna plan to hire up to 10 new employees, from entry-level to experienced tradesmen for positions including welders, machinists, and mechanics, as well as general laborers.
“We have worked hard to establish our growing business and are excited to expand and grow locally, and remain here for generations to come”, Jim McKenna said.
Shenango Township supervisor Frank Augustine added he is excited about the McKennas’ plans.
“We’re so glad to have a local company with great growth potential,” he said.
“The township supervisors are here to support them in any way we can.”
More information on JM Equipment can be found at www.jm-equipmentllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.