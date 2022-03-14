Shenango adopts property maintenance code Shenango Township supervisors on Thursday adopted a portion of the International Property Maintenance Code.

Property owners within the Shenango Area Fire District are being asked to help the department, and by doing so, to help themselves as well.

The first district — which includes Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough — wants home and business owners to go online and fill out a pre-incident plan detailing various information about their buildings.

According to the district’s Facebook page, “The National Fire Protection Association defines pre-incident planning as the gathering of general and detailed data to be used by responding personnel for determining the resources and actions necessary for emergency responders. By providing emergency responders with information regarding building construction, occupancy, layout, potential hazards and fire protection systems, the decision-making process of our personnel becomes streamlined and far more effective when time is of the essence.”

That information will be compiled in a fire department database, enabling firefighters responding to a call to know what they’ll be up against before they leave the station and allowing them to be better prepared when they arrive on scene.

“It drastically helps with life safety and minimizing damage to your property in case of an emergency,” Brandon Rishel, assistant fire chief and Shenango Township supervisor, reported Thursday at the supervisors’ regular meeting.

However, the benefits don’t stop there.

The more pre-incident plans that the fire department has on file, the better its ISO rating is likely to be. and better ISO ratings can translate into lower insurance premiums for property owners.

“The ISO is one methodology of how some insurance companies dictate the rate that you pay for business and residential insurance,” Rishel said. “It’s basically a rating of our emergency services. It’s a rating of our response times, how many people respond, training, availability to water, radio communications.

“We’re due for an ISO inspection very soon, so the more (pre-plans) that we can get in there, the better off we’ll be.”

This is the first time the Shenango Area Fire District has been able to undertake an information-gathering initiative of this scope. Computers and the recent addition of seven paid, part-time department members are making it possible, Rishel said.

“It’s not something that’s ever been able to be accomplished by volunteers,” he said. “It’s simply able to be done for the first time because of the career staff that we have.

“This is the first time locally, or anybody that we’ve seen, has tried to do pre-plans this way. (The ability to gather information online) drastically reduces the amount of time it would take to try to get pre-plans for well over 2,000 residents of our township. We’re hoping to get as many as possible and our part-timers will continue to input the information into the computer so that when we’re dispatched to a particular residence, we have that knowledge and understanding of what’s going on there.”

The department is planning to create a paper version of the request that can be mailed to those who lack computers, internet access or simply the ability to navigate a digital form.

Otherwise, Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough residents may visit https://www.shenangofire.com/preplan.html to open and fill out the pre-plan form.

