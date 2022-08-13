Prompted by a resident’s query Thursday, Shenango Township supervisors reiterated their uncertainty about the Lawrence County Economic Develop…
The Shenango Area Fire District has purchased a piece of equipment, with help from a grant from PA Skills.
The side-by-side UTV rescue vehicle “was funded 100 percent by the local businesses through donations at no cost to our residents,” according to the fire district’s Facebook page.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Shenango Township supervisors, Chuck Rubino of PA Skills presented officials with a $3,000 grant for which Justin Data, the township’s emergency management coordinator, had applied.
According to the Facebook page, the UTV is equipped with a rescue bed that can be used to transport people who have been injured in isolated or difficult-to-reach locations. It also is equipped with specialized firefighting equipment so that it can be used to fight brush fires in areas that may be difficult for traditional firefighting equipment to reach.
