July storms that caused significant floods in the southern end of Lawrence County may not have taken their final toll on Shenango Township.
A bridge over McKee Run near the intersection of Snake Run and Union Valley roads apparently will need to be replaced after being damaged by the flooding.
Justin Data, the township’s emergency management coordinator, declared that assessment at Thursday’s meeting of the township supervisors.
“Public works did a great job, they worked tirelessly,” addressing overall storm damage, Data said. Supervisor Albert Burick III said the total was estimated at $700,000.
“Everything’s returning back to normal except the bridge on Snake Run-Union Valley,” Data continued. “It still has significant damage. We’ve reduced it to one lane and lowered the weight limit, per the engineering board of the township.
“It was also their recommendation that the bridge be replaced, so we’re waiting to hear back if there are any funds available from PEMA for this storm system in July.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, supervisors;
•Announced that the township’s seventh annual Fall Craft Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at township park, featuring vendors, crafters and live entertainment. The park also will host a movie night at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The film will be “Hocus Pocus.”
•Set township trick-or-treat hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
•Approved capital expenses of $24,533, which was used to enlarge the vehicle entrances to the township police department garage. “Those doors were built for Chevy Luminas,” Burick said. “They were much more narrow than the SUVs and trucks we use today.”
•Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Flock Group Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia, to access its technology platform for police investigation purposes. Burick said that Lawrence County has contracted with Flock to install cameras on traffic lights for the purpose of reading license plates. “We’re approving us having access to it at no cost to the township,” he said. “The county is covering all the costs.” Supervisor Brandon Rishel called the technology “a fantastic program” and “a great law enforcement tool to be able to track offenders after an incident to be able to see where they’ve traveled to.”
•Approved setting pay for part-time code enforcement employees at $15 per hour, retroactive to June 1.
•Agreed to apply for three Local Share Account grants (funded by state gambling revenues) that would be used toward the purchase of a new salt truck, for possible replacement of the municipal building roof and for the construction of Town Center Drive through Shenango Park.
