Students from Shenango Area Elementary School got into the Thanksgiving spirit on Tuesday.
Just before their Thanksgiving break, kindergarten students held a Thanksgiving program where they and teachers dressed up as either pilgrims or Native Americans, sang songs about Thanksgiving and held a feast afterwards.
Parents and school board members were invited to attend. Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck carved the turkey.
The school’s second grade class also celebrated Thanksgiving with a long-standing tradition of its own.
The students made pilgrim hats and collars and later traveled to each second grade classroom where a different activity planned.
This included making their own old-fashioned toy, a charm necklace, centerpieces for the dinner table and pictograms featuring Native American symbols.
Principal Adam Vincent said the kindergarten celebration has been going on since at least 1980, while the second grade celebration has been going on for over 30 years.
