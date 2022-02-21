Shenango Township has its own economic development corporation.
The organization was formed Thursday at a special incorporation meeting presided over by the township supervisors. Other than Lawrence County, supervisor and corporation secretary/treasurer Albert Burick III said, Shenango is the only local municipality to have its own economic development corporation.
“We started this process in November of 2017,” Burick said Friday. “Here we are in 2022, we finally formed it completely. We had been waiting for verification from the IRS that we are now a (tax-exempt) 501(c)(3). So we are an actual corporation.”
To begin with, Burick and Shenango’s other two supervisors — Frank Augustine and Brandon Rishel — were appointed to sit on the board of the corporation as well, with Rishel as its president and Augustine as the vice president. The board is expected to be expanded down the road, Burick said.
One of the corporation’s initial tasks will be to transfer over $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the township received from the federal government in response to the pandemic over to the corporation “as a starting point to work on economic development in the township.”
The money will be used both to support existing businesses and to attract new ones, Burick said.
“We have to work on exactly how we would support existing businesses and getting plans in place how people can apply for money, and exactly where the money would go,” Burick said. “We definitely want to work with existing buildings and structures and businesses, maybe a new facade to fix things up.
“Right now we’re in the very infancy of this corporation. We’re just trying to get through the infrastructure of the corporation first.”
The corporation not only will distribute money, but it will also pursue it.
“We saw this as an opportunity,” Burick said. “Most other municipalities in Pennsylvania do not have their own economic development corporation. This is an opportunity for Shenango to do things that other people can’t do. Having our own corporation will allow us to fill out for grant funding, go after donations and things we can do to make sure it’s a better place.”
The corporation board will meet at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, immediately before the township supervisors meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.