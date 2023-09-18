Shenango honors resident who found missing man The Shenango Area Fire District and the township’s police department have access to some crucial, state-of-the-art search and rescue equipment.

As of Thursday night, that applies to Shenango Township residents as well.

At their regular monthly meeting, supervisors approved a resolution establishing the Ellwood Road business district as Downtown Shenango.

“We were denied a grant application with the public-private partnership (that is reinvigorating the former Lawrence Village Plaza, now Shenango Commons),” Supervisor Brandon Rishel explained.

“They say that Lawrence Village Plaza is not a historical downtown. We disagree with their judgment. There are millions of dollars sitting out there at the state level that we should be eligible for, and we think we have a downtown.”

“So what we’re doing,” Supervisor Albert Burick III said, “is we’re designating Downtown Shenango as the area along the Route 65 corridor, from the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and East Washington Street, extending southward to the intersection of Gardner Stop Road and Ellwood Road.”

Also Thursday, supervisors:

•Announced three upcoming community events. Two, a 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 showing of the film “Hocus Pocus” in the municipal park and trick-or-treat hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, were announced in August. The annual Christmas tree lighting is set for Nov. 17, with additional details to be forthcoming.

•Scheduled meetings for the 2024 budget process. Workshop meetings will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 and 29, and the proposed budget will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The budget will be made available for public display Nov. 13, and voted on at the supervisors’ 6 p.m. Dec. 14 meeting.

•Purchased a 16-foot tandem trailer from Appalachian Trailers for $4,299. The trailer will be used to transport the township’s zero-turn mower.

•Approved the sale of five parcels on Harvey Street from the Lawrence County Tax Claim repository to Kimberly and Bruce Peterson at $500 each.

•Appointed Amy McKinney as fair housing officer.

•In an earlier conditional use hearing, approved a request by Peaceful Pines Storage to operate a year-round roadside stand at 2615 New Butler Road (the site of the former Shenango Motel) to sell portable sheds and buildings.