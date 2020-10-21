Twenty-one people at Shenango High School are in isolation and quarantine after the school reported its first positive case of COVID-19.
In a letter to parents Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck advised parents the student had tested positive and all students and staff who were deemed to be in close contact — within six feet longer than 15 minutes — were notified to begin quarantining themselves. Schreck added if parents have not been contacted by the district, their child has not been in close contact with the positive student.
"We strongly encourage families to continue monitoring your child(ren) closely for any symptoms of illness," Schreck wrote. "We also greatly appreciate the consistent efforts our students and staff have put toward wearing face coverings and social distancing. Following these guidelines are greatly reducing the risk of exposure to and contraction of COVID-19 for our students, staff and families."
Cleaning protocol outlined in the district's health and safety plan will continue as well as implementing additional recommendations by the Department of Health. Schreck said he will keep parents updated when the district has positive cases and will continue to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.