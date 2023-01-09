Nobody said the LVP words: Lawrence Village Plaza.
Still, there can be little doubt that the half-empty shopping center that has pitted Shenango Township supervisors and their claims of safety violations against owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup for more than a year was the elephant in the room at Monday’s monthly meeting.
In November, the supervisors revealed they were looking into the possibility of enacting a vacant storefront ordinance in the township. On Monday, Solicitor Lou Perrotta shared he had done some homework along those lines.
“One of the issues that the township faces, as in any other community, you get vacant storefronts,” Perrotta said. “We try to work with our commercial owners of property, but there is a mechanism that we can enforce (for) vacant storefronts that remain vacant for an extended period of time.”
After reviewing similar ordinances passed in other municipalities, Perrotta said, Shenango will continue to consider a vacant storefront ordinance that will impose specific requirements upon property owners.
“There will be registration requirements, things of that nature that our zoning officer can review and monitor and enforce,” Perrotta said. “It’s just another health, safety and welfare issue to try to stimulate a little more growth in the township and have people take a little bit better care of their properties than what they’re doing.”
What kind of requirements might be under consideration?
The Allegheny County borough of Crafton has a vacant storefront ordinance that requires “the registration of all vacant buildings and structures, including payment of registration fees, and promoting substantial efforts to rehabilitate such vacant buildings.”
The registration fees, the ordinance says, “will assist the Borough in protecting the public health, safety and welfare, monitoring the number of vacant buildings in the Borough, assessing the effects of the condition of those buildings on nearby businesses and properties in the neighborhoods in which they are located, particularly in light of fire and safety hazards and unlawful, temporary occupancy by transients, including illicit drug users and traffickers.”
Etna, another Allegheny County borough, enacted a vacant storefront ordinance that enables the municipality to identify vacant spaces, and to notify the owner of that determination. “On the 45th day after the start date, should said ground-floor space remain vacant, as defined in this chapter, the owner of the building in which said vacant space is present shall be required to pay a vacant property monitoring fee, to be established by resolution of the Borough of Etna. (Currently, $500.)”
An online summary of the city of Jeannette’s vacant storefront ordinance says, “Properties which are vacant for more than 60 days must register with the Fire Department and pay a registration fee. Such properties are subject to an annual inspection. Properties must comply with local code. Violations of City code or registration procedures could result in court proceedings and fines.”
As for now, Shenango following in the footsteps of these other communities remains squarely in the discussion phase.
“That’s not something we’re making any decisions on tonight,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “It’s just a discussion. We brought it up last month. We plan to look at that and possibly present it to the township.”
