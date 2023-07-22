Shenango Township is still digging itself out from a major storm that caused flooding earlier this month.
Heavy rains on July 9 damaged roads, bridges and houses in Shenango and Wayne townships, forcing closures and some residents to be rescued by first responders.
“There are conflicting reports but anywhere from four to six inches of rain (fell) on the Union Valley, Snake Run, Sankey Hill and Lower Boyd School section of the township,” said Justin Data, emergency management coordinator for the township, at Thursday’s supervisors meeting. “It caused severe damage to the roadways in that area and the bridges and culvert piping. A lot of public infrastructure was damaged.”
The supervisors, who held their monthly meeting Thursday afternoon in its community park behind the Lawrence Village Plaza, were meeting for the first time publicly since the storm. A disaster declaration was signed the day after the storm by the Lawrence County commissioners and both townships, which is the first move in possibly seeing state and federal reimbursement for damages.
“Just to put it in perspective, we’re in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage in the township for that one cell,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “We’re two weeks straight that the entire road crew has been working toward this.”
Rishel said more than 500 tons of stone has been laid in various parts of the township to help rebuild the edges of roads. Supervisor Albert Burick III said a bridge on Snake Run and Union Valley roads was damaged because of the high water, but will remain open now as a one-lane bridge with its maximum load cut in half to six tons. Burick said preliminary reports from RAR Engineering call for a total replacement of the bridge to cost between $500,000 and $600,000.
“It’s going to be a major capital expense we’re going to have to factor in,” Burick said, adding the township will seek grants to fund the project.
Data said a representative from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be in the township by late next week to assess damages.
If certain state and federal thresholds are met, reimbursement money will be distributed.
“It was over 100-year rainfall is what came through that area and there’s not a lot that’s going to be able to handle the amount of water that came through that area in that short amount of time,” Data said. “We just made sure the roads were closed, people were safe and from there we started recovery. Right now we’re in the damage assessment process.”
He added in some spots, water went underneath the asphalt.
Bob Milnes, public works foreman, said there are still some areas that haven’t been serviced yet.
Altogether, paving projects planned for the township are being delayed a couple weeks due to the cleanup, he said.
Data added storms like that one can pop up quickly, especially in the summer, and asked residents to keep an eye out for weather warnings. He said a watch means a storm is possible, but a warning means it’s going to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.