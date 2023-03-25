'Shenango Commons' sales pacts signed

Shenango Commons is on its way.

The first official steps toward reviving and renaming Lawrence Village Plaza were taken this week when sales agreements between plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup and three investors who are purchasing eight of nine proposed subdivisions were finalized.

The agreements are pending formal approval of the subdivision plan at both the county and township levels, but no roadblocks are expected.

“(On Wednesday) we got the submittals for a nine-lot subdivision back from Chip,” Shenango Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “We’ll start getting that to the county (Thursday). Depending on how the meetings fall, we’re hoping to have it in front of the board of supervisors for a vote, possibly as early as the April (13) meeting.”

The plan is the culmination of years of back-and-forth communications between the township and Harrup to restore life at the mostly empty, 1960s-era shopping center. In January, supervisors announced a plan for a public-private partnership that would divide the plaza into seven subdivisions — later increased to nine — and bring local ownership into the mix along with Virginia resident Harrup.

Local developer Mike Wish, who is buying four of the nine parcels, said Wednesday the property will be renamed Shenango Commons, and that a road to be built through it — which will continue into Shenango’s municipal park behind the plaza and all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road — will be called Town Center Drive. Wish will be developing the road and granting it to the township upon completion.

Meanwhile, he’s already started inspecting and planning improvements for his other lots, which include the former Kmart building and the wing of the plaza closest to Shenango High School. He’s also purchased the parcel on which the Hugger Mugger restaurant is located, and said earlier this month the restaurant will stay.

“I’ve been spending a couple of hours there every morning, trying to get stuff moving along,” Wish said. “There’s a lot of planning and office work that needs to happen before you start swinging hammers, and I figure we ought to get after that.

“There’s no reason to wait to close on it, then start to work. Chip’s been wonderful that way; he’s been easy to get along with and happy for us to kind of be leading the charge.”

Harrup confirmed he has been pleased with the way the way the plaza project is moving forward.

“This is now real,” he said by phone Wednesday, “and it looks like they’re going to get the subdivision done quicker than we thought, so closing will occur quicker than we thought. It’s certainly a change that none of us saw — but we’re all happy.

“It’s good to have everything now in writing,” he went on. “I haven’t checked to see if deposits were sent, but I believe that everybody’s doing the right thing here and I think that it’s moving forward in a positive manner.”

Wish’s initiative already has included both on- and off-site work. On Wednesday, employees of Sharpsville-based Membrane Roofers Inc. were atop the roof of the former Kmart taking measurements for work to be done there.

“We’ll be power washing everything this weekend, then window washers will go in a few days after that,” Wish said. “We’re going to go ahead and paint the Kmart building and fix the Dryvit (polystyrene panels with an acrylic coating that mimics traditional stucco) in the front where the sign was. We’ll tighten up the roof there — there’s a little bit of a water leak in the vestibule area.”

Power washing and painting also are on the to-do list for his wing of the plaza.

“Paint can have a big impact,” he said. “We’re going to burn a couple of bucks to get it looking better in the short term.”

Perhaps the biggest part of the facelift, though, can be seen in his facade plan, which involves the removal of vertical pieces that he describes as “teeth.”

“To me that’s what it looks like, teeth with orthodontia,” he said of the jagged uprights reaching up from above the plaza’s covered walkway. “So we’re going to take that and simplify it. We’re going to maintain the steel elements that come out of there, the I-beams that are actually pretty interesting.

“We’re going to fatten up the facade immediately above the canopy. Then there are those six horizontal members, we’re going to take that down to two, just for sign mounting. I think it will make it a much cleaner sign. The plan would be just to have a cleaner, more modern look overall.”

Harrup is retaining ownership of the plaza’s remaining wing, while Greg DePorzio is building a previously announced MP Coney Island restaurant on his parcel between Hugger Mugger and the plaza entrance. Joe Saad, who owns the Pizza Joe’s location at the plaza, has purchased the former PNC Bank building, and plans to relocate his restaurant there. He aims to gut the building and do a build-out that could include a pickup window.

“The way the plaza was heading before, it was not working,” Saad said of his participation in the public-private investors group. “Change is a good thing. I think it will bring a little more excitement out there, and once this all comes together, I think it will attract new tenants.”

Wish aims to work with Harrup on improving the looks of his section, as well as his own.

“That’s my expectation,” he said. “Obviously, I’m focused on mine, but certainly, we want to clean up the whole neighborhood as we’re doing it.

“We’re trying to have the same applications so these places look like siblings; maybe not identical twins, but siblings. So we’re absolutely going to help him with that, and he seems committed to it.”

In the meantime, Wish is not just focused on upgrading his pieces of the plaza, but also on filling them.

“I think it’s going to be 60 days before we even get this thing closed, but we’re working on it,” he said. “Again, with Chip’s permission, we went ahead and posted online, There are three main online marketing engines for commercial real estate, and we’ve already seen a bunch of activity on the thing.

“So I think we’re going to be successful. There’s nothing wrong with the building, it’s a nice community. We’ve just everything cleaned up and ready for its date.”

