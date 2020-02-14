Shenango commits to Forward Lawrence initiative

What's the cost of economic development?
For the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce's Forward Lawrence initiative, it's between $150-175,000. The program would help identify economic opportunity areas, facilitate talks with potential business investors and ultimately create jobs.
The Lawrence County commissioners ($12,500), Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority ($12,000), Neshannock Township ($7,500), Union Township ($7,500), State Farm insurance agents ($2,000) and New Wilmington borough ($1,500) have all pledged money, totaling $41,000 to the cause.
Shenango Township's supervisors, however, weren't as quick to commit like their county neighbors. During the township's monthly meeting, a 40-minute discussion followed LCRCC CEO Alex McCoy's presentation on the initiative.
All told, Shenango Township will commit $500 to Forward Lawrence.
"It's a substantial economic development plan and marketing materials for Lawrence County," McCoy said, "so we can go after target industries and speak their language and say things that are important to them and better position our community and our region to attract more business investment, bring in more jobs for our citizens, for our children, our grandchildren and the future and expand our tax base so we can better pay for government services that are so essential in maintaining a high quality of life."
While McCoy spoke of the need for constructing buildings a company would be ready to move into and start operations within months, that thinking was met with hesitation from community members and Supervisor Brandon Rishel. Part of that reason was the financial commitment and lack of promise on a return of investment for business that could potentially be attracted to another part of Lawrence County using taxpayer money from Shenango Township.
Rishel said the township's focus needs to be on 200,000-square foot buildings and more on things like fixing the Lawrence Village Plaza and leveraging its access to U.S. Route 422.
"I don't think that our community is ready," Rishel said. "That's just my personal opinion of it. I would like to support the program, but as a financial contribution, I can't spend our tax money until I see we have a benefit for the reward that's there."
After further discussion, Supervisor Albert Burick reported the township has about $8,000 budgeted for the year for economic development. Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine agreed Shenango Township needs more sites for development, but was unsure of how much the township should commit.
"I give these guys credit for trying, for Alex, to look to see what this community needs and what are the problems in the past," Augustine said. "I agree, it's not the same thing that you're trying to do. I think he has a good program going with Forward Lawrence and I'd like to see us in somehow."
Augustine motioned to approve the measure, with Rishel — who admitted he gave up ground — seconded. Those two voted for in favor, while Burick cast the lone negative vote as the motion passed, 2-1.
In other board action, Rishel spoke about the need for township residents to tap into sewer and sanitation lines. He said utility companies have invested $20 million in infrastructure, but lashed out at the township for not ordering residents to follow ordinances. Fewer than a quarter of homes that could be tapped into the lines actually are. Because of this, the township will be sending out letters soon with more details.
If the township continues to let homeowners who should be tapped in to the utility lines for water and sanitation not be connected, the township could be sued.
"We are left holding the burden to follow the law and we are doing that," Rishel said.
U.S. Census Partnership Specialist Katherine David gave a presentation on the importance of completing the upcoming census and went over the questions it will include.
The supervisors also approved:
- the advertisement for two conditional use hearings on Feb. 27 for Shenango Limestone (6 p.m.) and Cemex (7 p.m.).
- the advertisement for sale of a 2004 Ford Crown police car, a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria police car, a 1999 International dump truck and a 1990 sewer flusher truck.
- the advertisement for the hiring of summer help positions beginning in May. The board discussed increasing the pay of $11 an hour to attract more applicants and keep the better workers.
- an ordinance ordaining Fields Drive a township road.
- expenses in the general fund ($163,541.11), fire tax ($3,340.10), capital fund ($10,194.33), liquid fuel fund ($10,000) and payroll fund ($91,036.21).
