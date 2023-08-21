Members of the Shenango Class of 1968, Linda Crans and Bill Cheslock, recently presented the district with a donation of $500 to help families in need.
Dr. James Janacone, the district director of special services, took three students, who had some recent hardships, to do back-to-school shopping for school supplies, shoes and clothing.
Crans and Cheslock said the members of the graduating class want to “pay it forward” and help the next generation of Wildcats and noted the positive influence the district has had on their lives.
The class will commit to donating another $500 this school year and encouraged other graduating classes to pay it forward as well under the “Cheslock Challenge.”
Any individuals or groups interested in making a donation to this specific cause can reach out to district business manager Lauren Chappell at lchappell@shenango.k12.pa.us or (724) 658-7287 ext. 1900.
