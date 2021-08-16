By Dan Irwin
New Castle News
Shenango Township speeders may soon be getting an automated reminder to slow down.
The township supervisors on Thursday approved the purchase of a Speed Alert Solar-Powered Speed Minder System from All Traffic Solutions through COSTARS, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program, at a cost of $4,700.
“Most people have probably driven through West Pittsburg and seen a temporary trailer that flashes your speed,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “Theirs is a trailer mount. This is going to be a pole mount unit. It is semi-permanent, so we’re able to move it to different portions of the community.
“We hope this will slow down some people. As our roads get better quality, the speed seems to continue to increase with it. So we know Old Princeton Road, Old Pittsburgh Road and a handful of other ones that we’ve had issues with. Hopefully, we’ll be able to move this around a bit.”
The supervisors also voted to appoint themselves as the initial board for the Shenango Township Economic Development Corporation, which was established by ordinance in 2018.
“The purpose,” Supervisor Al Burick III said, “was to try to drive economic development in Shenango Township. Now, 21/2 years later, post-COVID, we’re going to create the board.”
The ordinance allows for three, nonpaid positions on the corporation board, but the number could be expanded if needed, solicitor Lou Perrotta said.
Rishel said the three supervisors would fill the positions “until we get this up and running.”
Supervisor chairman Frank Augustine, who was unable to attend the meeting, was voted to chair the development corporation as well.
“This is also to help us find solutions and ways to generate revenue to help with economic development directly for Shenango Township only,” Rishel said.
“There are economic boards through the county and through the state, but we felt the need then, and still feel the need now, that the best money spent is the money that is spent right here in our community.”
Also Thursday, the supervisors:
•Said they plan to discuss a proposed new zoning ordinance at their next meeting.
•Set trick-or-treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
•Set Touch a Truck event and fall festival for 11 to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Shenango Community Park.
•Approved the installation of a new fire hydrant on Willowbrook Road in front of the township municipal building.
•Approved contracts with Graziani Construction for the demolition of blighted properties at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave. and 1905 Moravia St., which is the former Freight House tavern. The respective costs of $10,400 and $6,000 will be paid through the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County.
•Appointed eight residents to the Shenango Township Community Park Master Site Development Steering Committee. Appointed were Burick, Fred Chiaverini, Andre D’Addio, Terri Flynn, Joe Gaus, Jeff Gehm, Diane Ostrowski and Janine Reamer. Still to be appointed is a representative from the Shenango Area School District Student Council.
