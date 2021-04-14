BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
When Shenango High’s Unified Bocce Team captured a regional championship Tuesday, a title wasn’t the only thing it had won.
These Wildcats also have claimed the hearts of an entire school district.
The team completed its first season with a 6-0 record, including a come-from-behind victory over Seneca Valley in the finals of the Slippery Rock Region playoffs, which includes Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties.
“I think the whole district was just flabbergasted,” Jim Janacone, Shenango’s special services coordinator, said of Tuesday’s win at Slippery Rock University. “It was an awesome day. It was a really good day to be a Wildcat.”
Two years ago, Janacone launched the district’s life skills program, aimed at fostering inclusion by allowing students who had been attending similar programs in other districts to remain at Shenango. Bocce was part of the plan from the start, but it wasn’t implemented until the start of the current school year.
The team is sponsored by Special Olympics and Interscholastic Unified Sports. It also is supported by the PIAA and the state Department of Education’s Bureau of Special Education.
Participating teams must field a proportional number of students with and without intellectual disabilities, with one team consisting of six to eight athletes.
Having a first-year team go undefeated and win a regional title is somewhat rare. Janacone, though, also is blown away by the team’s collateral success.
“When we first started exploring this program, if someone would have told me the impact it would have on our district, I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said. “Everyone is all part of a team, the students are working hand-in-hand and there is more understanding and exposure to students with exceptionalities.”
As the team members exited the high school to board the van to Slippery Rock, they did so through a gauntlet of cheering and applauding well-wishers.
On their way back home, they were greeted at the township line by a police escort that led them the rest of the way back to the school.
“I think at the beginning of this year, and last year, people were hesitant and nervous, not knowing what to say, not knowing how to act around people with disabilities,” coach Jeff Allay said. “(Tuesday) was just a complete turnaround. It was unbelievable.
“When we left our room to go to Slippery Rock, the sidewalk was packed with people, and the band was there. It was super cool. When we came back, most of the teachers were outside cheering everybody. It was just awesome to see the kids’ faces and how excited they were.”
Tuesday’s win also was a testament to the team’s resilience. In a best-of-three format, Shenango was down by two points going into its final four throws of the first match.
“I don’t think there was anybody on the Shenango side that was breathing for those four throws,” Janacone said. “That’s how intense it was. I never thought a bocce match could be that stressful.”
Allay did his best to alleviate that stress among his players.
"I called a timeout and said, ‘Guys, it’s two points. We can score four points,’” Allay said. “I made a joke. I said, ‘How many times have we scored five points?’ They looked at me and said, ‘You can’t score five points’. So I said, ‘Alright, then, just go score two.’
“They were happy and goofing off a little bit, and I knew we were ready to go. As soon as they realized they could still win, they jumped back in it by themselves. They scored all four points, which was crazy.”
The Wildcats then won the second match as well, and when the scoreboard clock showed all zeros, “The Shenango side of the gym was filled with excitement,” Janacone said. “The kids were running across the court, they had a mid-court celebration. Everyone was super excited.”
The celebration extended into the bleachers as well.
“The few fans that we had, it was unbelievable,” Allay said. “We saw one parent dancing in the stands, and it sounded like there were three times as many people as were actually in there.
“It was a nailbiter. I don’t have any nails left.”
Normally, the win would entitle Shenango to advance to state competition in Hershey, but that has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Still, the bocce team will be back in 2021-22, and Janacone and Allay are dreaming of bringing unified track and field to Shenango as well.
“We would love to do that,” Allay said, “but we’re a small school, and I don’t know that we have the numbers to do that. Jim and I have talked about possibly bringing, maybe not a Special Olympics, but some kind of running or track event during the summer to Shenango.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.