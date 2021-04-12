Bobby Terpilowski is playing for a championship Tuesday.
That’s something the Shenango High sophomore never thought he’d do, and he's doing it in a sport he never envisioned playing.
A student in Jeff Allay’s life skills classroom, Bobby is also a member of Shenango’s first-year bocce team, which will meet Seneca Valley at Slippery Rock University in the finals of the Slippery Rock Region playoffs. The region includes teams from Mercer, Butler and Lawrence counties.
“I used to be able to play football,” Bobby said, “but now I can’t because of my epilepsy. This is a way I can compete.”
Playing for a title is exciting, to be sure, but Bobby sees it as secondary when it comes to his reason for being a part of the team.
“It’s more of just coming out here to have fun,” he said.
With help from school officials and Special Olympics, Jim Janacone — the district’s special services coordinator — spearheaded the creation of a varsity bocce team comprising both traditional and special needs students. The team is sponsored by Special Olympics and Interscholastic Unified Sports, and supported by the PIAA and the state Department of Education’s Bureau of Special Education.
Teams must field a proportional number of students with and without intellectual disabilities, with one team consisting of six to eight athletes.
“When we started this program over the summer, and all the planning to get it, I would have been speechless if you’d said we were going to make it to the final match of our region,” Janacone said of team, which takes a 5-0 record into the championship match. “It’s just incredible.”
Jeff Allay, the team’s coach, said reaching the regional finals was a goal from the outset, but “the biggest goal was to learn how to have the kids be teammates and work hard for a goal.”
Now, they are reaping the rewards of that hard work, on both a competition and a socialization level.
“When we won our side of the bracket, and the kids got a medal, their eyes lit up. They were super excited about that,” Allay said.
“They’re really excited about going to Slippery Rock. They said, ‘Can we stop at McDonalds?’ I think that’s what they’re more excited about.”
Echoing Bobby Terpilowski’s thoughts, teammate Michael Kightlinger said his favorite part of bocce is “working with my friends,” although he also likes throwing the ball, and he concedes that he’s “kind of” good at it.
Likewise, Chloe Andrews said that she’s glad she decided to try bocce, because it enables her “to have fun with my friends.”
The only member of the team to speak of having any prior bocce experience is senior Gabe Yanssens, who had played some beach bocce.
“But this is completely different,” he said. “It wasn’t too bad because I hadn’t played beach bocce for a while, but at the same time, it was hard because I’m used to having the balls with a hard shell on them.
“These ones are rubber balls, and I didn’t expect the bounce of them (on the hard surface of a gymnasium floor). It took a while to adjust.”
One thing that has been universal throughout, though, has been the competitive spirit of all the team members.
“I definitely did not think we’d be playing for a championship in our first year,” he said. “But after our first game, we ended up beating the other team by a lot, and I thought, ‘Wow, we have a great group of kids here.
“Even the kids in the (life skills classroom), they participate so well, they listen, and they’re very competitive, just like the rest of us.”
Sisters Brianna and Jordyn DeSalvo also didn’t know what to expect by becoming a part of the bocce team, but each one says she’s glad to have taken the plunge.
“We like to try new stuff and different sports, and especially because it was with the kids,” said Brianna, a senior bound for Slippery Rock University to major in special education. “I really like those kids; they’re fun to be around.”
Jordyn hadn’t planned initially to be a part of the team, but when someone else didn’t follow through, she jumped in.
“I’m really glad I did,” the sophomore said. “The best part is interacting with these kids. They have a lot of fun with it, and that makes us have a lot of fun with it.”
Win or lose against Seneca Valley, Shenango’s season will end today. Normally, the regional champ would advance to a state tournament in Hershey, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pre-empted that this year.
Still, even when the competition ends, the experience of being teammates lives on.
“When we go to practice, we sit down, we focus, and we dial in,” Gabe Yanssens said. “But there are other times when we sit and we joke around with the coach and the other kids, and we’ll go out and we’ll eat.
“We’ll do all the stuff that friends do, because we’re friends, too. We’re not just a team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.