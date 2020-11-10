BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Shenango Area School District indoor athletic complex project is full steam ahead as the school board approved the issuance of a $4.85 million bank note at its meeting Monday.
Anthony Ditka, of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, the school board’s bond counsel, said he reached out to five banks for bids and only three responded. The general obligation note, Ditka explained, would be issued to Huntington Bank for 10 years at 1.71 percent. The district would pay approximately $44,000 a month toward the repayment.
“Huntington Bank was by far the best,” said Ditka, who was hired by the board for bond counseling services at a cost not to exceed $11,000.
Board member Sam Biasucci, who was the lone member of the nine-person board to vote against the measure, asked why the other two banks weren’t included. Ditka said they declined to bid.
Members Merle Glass, Al Burick, Michael Miloser, Denise Palkovich, John Colella, Jeana Colella, Randy Angelucci and Monica Rich voted in favor of the bank note.
The two-pronged sports complex plan was introduced by superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck last summer. The first phase included renovation of the school’s football field at a cost of $1.2 million. The indoor facility is to have an indoor track, batting cages and other amenities.
The contracts to construct the building were approved during an Oct. 5 special meeting.
The approved contracts from GEM Building Contractors and Development, Inc., Hranec Sheetmetal, Inc., D.J. Hannon and Sons, Inc. and Penn-Ohio Electric Company total $4,217,598.
