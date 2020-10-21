The Shenango Area School Board unanimously approved an updated health and safety plan to include an extension of the hybrid learning model for nine additional weeks.
"That gives a little stability for parents, for students," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck. "(We can) see where we are at the end of the nine weeks."
The board approved the district's original reopening plan on July 13, and with the passage of the revised version, the "yellow" or moderate phase will be extended until the end of the year.
Currently, parents have the option to send their children to Shenango schools virtually with district teachers through programs like Google Classroom. According to the "green" phase, hybrid learning would not be an option.
However, parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school — regardless of the phase — would be encouraged by the district to enroll in Shenango Cyber. Cyber features Edgenuity teachers and a Shenango cyber coordinator and costs the district approximately $3,000 per enrolled student.
If the county entered into the "red phase" for two consecutive weeks, the Department of Health and Department of Education recommend closing for a two week quarantine and going fully virtual. Board member Al Burick asked whether the high incident rate was due to county nursing homes and added if rates in nursing homes continued to rise pushing the county into the red phase, would the district still close.
"The nursing homes are very bad right now," board vice president Denise Palkovich.
Jeana Colella said the board would need attorney (Richard) Harper's guidance and recommendation if the district went against state recommendations.
"I'd say before we shut down, we make that decision together," said board member Monica Rich.
In other news:
•The Industrial Appraisal Company will conduct an appraisal of the district’s buildings and property. It will cost the district $4,960.
•A request from Jeffrey Martin of Kohl’s Kicking Camps to hold an instructional football-kicking camp on the football field on Nov. 1 was approved. The rental fee will be $250.
•The district's kindergarten classes will their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24. It will cost the district approximately $250.
•Lexie Ferrese's resignation as a junior high cheerleading advisor was accepted.
before we just down we make that decision together
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.