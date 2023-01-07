Shenango Township bid a fond and official farewell to a longtime public servant Monday.
At their regular meeting — which followed their annual reorganization — supervisors accepted the retirement of Bill Albertini, who served as a supervisor from 2004 to 2015 and who has continued to lend a helping hand as a part-time public works employee.
After the meeting, Albertini, 68, modestly declined to be interviewed, saying only that “It’s time to go to Florida.”
Prior to that, though, each of the supervisors and Solicitor Lou Perrotta thanked him for his service, and he received a round of applause from the half-dozen folks in attendance.
“It’s been 20 years that he’s put into the community, and I think that we’re definitely a better place for the time that he’s spent here,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “I really thank you for the things you taught me over the last five years, things that I didn’t realize were here, and I just want to commend you for those.”
Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine also thanked Albertini, and called him “an encyclopedia of Shenango Township.”
Supervisor Albert Burick III acknowledged that “when I came here, things were a lot different, but you taught me everything — and probably even more than I want to know — about roads, and I appreciate it.”
Finally, Perrotta addressed Albertini, telling him “you were always an easy gentleman to work with, and even more than working with you, I appreciate your friendship.”
After thanking Albertini, the supervisors moved to shore up the township’s public works department by hiring Paul Poulos as a full-time employee. The hiring is effective immediately.
“Currently, we are at four full-time employees,” Burick said. “We had five previously. That fifth spot has been empty now for a few years. So it’s nice to see that fifth person get filled in, and it fills in all of our snow routes with five full-time employees.”
The supervisors also expanded the township’s police department by hiring Trent Zank as a part-time officer, contingent on Zank’s passing his background reviews.
Finally, residents heading to the township park, located behind Lawrence Village Plaza, will take an existing road with a new name to access the facility. Supervisors approved an ordinance changing the name from Shenango Park Drive to Primrose Place, a move designed to ensure that first responders who may respond there know exactly where they are needed.
