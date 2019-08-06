A local drummer has joined the ranks for the Pittsburgh Steeline for this upcoming Steelers’ season.
Ken Stewart’s first performance with the professional drumline that plays for fans at Heinz Stadium is scheduled to be Friday, when the Black and Gold takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll also be with the group for the team’s Aug. 17 game against the Kansas City Chief.
“All of the players are on a professional level,” said Stewart, the Shenango Elementary School band director, who became aware of the opportunity through social media. “It’s just really nice to play very interesting music at a top level with other top musicians.”
Stewart joined the group in June when he became an alternate for bass drum four, bass drum five and boom according to Vince Wallace, owner and director of the Steeline.
“He’s done a really good job,” Wallace said.
Rehearsals are every Wednesday from June until December, but alternates are only required to attend one a month.
According to Wallace, Stewart goes to extra rehearsals, and has the potential to perform with the group during the preseason as some primary members may be unable to attend a few games.
For his two August performances, Stewart will be standing in for an absent boom player.
Stewart has been a part of other marching drum lines in the past, but they were almost always attached to an educational institution.
“Once I saw that the Pittsburgh Steeline was in existence and there was a possibility to perhaps to play that type of music with that type of organization again, I became very interested in it,” he said.
Stewart also has played with the Lawrence County Brass of the past 10 years. The group, made up primarily of retired band directors, perform at local events around the county such as the Wampum Christmas Festival.
The Pittsburgh Steeline is a professional entertainment drum line founded in 2012 with the goal of becoming the official drum line for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“It’s fantastic,” Stewart said. “It’s a professional organization, to say the least. It is well run. It is just top notch.”
