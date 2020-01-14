Shenango band, choir students honored

Eight students belonging to the Shenango Area School Districts's band and choir programs were honored with certificates and t-shirts Monday night during the school board's meeting.
"As you know, our arts programs in the high school and in the elementary school is second to none," said Superintendent Michael Schreck.
The students auditioned for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) district five honors band and honors choir by preparing a piece and performing it.
"It's quite an honor to make those audition groups, and we couldn't be more proud of these eight students," said Schreck.
The students were Devon Vanasco, Harrison Miller, Carley Lego, Joshua Bruce, Emily Wallace, Alexa Schreck, Cole Sickafuse and Jacob Benson.
"They're competing against students from Mercer, Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties," said Schreck. "That's including schools the size of Butler and Seneca Valley."
"I would like to commend the choir and the band and your accomplishments," said board president Merle Glass. "You don't get enough recognition."
Concert choir teacher Samantha Leali and concert band teacher Doug Butchy were also recognized and commended.
Leali also noted most of the recognized students participated in both band and choir.
"We're one of the few school districts around that you don't have to choose, " said Leali. "I think it says a lot for our district and for students that they have the opportunity to excel in both, and that they don't have to pick."
In other news:
•A seventh grade trip to Heinz History Center on Jan. 27 was approved.
•The resignation of Peter Petrella as a custodian and Matt Diesel as the boys' baseball head coach were approved.
•Cara Hessler, Nick Sansone and Justina Kaldy were added to the substitute list were approved.
•A request from the Rapid Tappets Car Club to use the high school parking lot and facilities to hold a car cruise on May 24 with a rain date of May 31 was approved.
•The board authorized the administration to participate in the 2020-21 Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV Joint Purchasing Agreement.
•The 2020-21 school calendar was approved.
•The board established a mileage reimbursement rate the IRS-approved rate of 57.5 cents per mile.
•A resolution indicating the board will not change the rate of any tax for the support of the public schools for the 2020-21 fiscal year by more than the index established by the Department of Education of 3.7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.