Shenango Township residents can expect to see more of their roads resurfaced this summer than their supervisors had planned on.
A bid the township awarded Thursday for its spring-summer road resurfacing project was so much lower than expected that the supervisors decided to OK three alternate undertakings and to seek bids for additional work as well.
The supervisors — Frank Augustine and Albert Burick III in person and Brandon Rishel attending remotely while on vacation — opened bids for resurfacing on Twin Oaks Drive, Woodview Drive, Old State Road, Progressive Avenue, Commerce Avenue and portions of Savannah-Gardner and Countyline Roads. Bidders also provided alternate bids for three projects that collectively would resurface Old Butler Road from Route 388 to Daugherty Road.
Youngblood Paving was awarded the contracts for its base bid of $53,230.10 and its three alternate bids totaling $29,754.03.
Also bidding were Suit-Kote, with a base bid of $73,113,50 and alternate bids totaling $40,813.05; and Russell Standard, with a base bid of $55,047.39 and alternate bids totaling $30,728.27.
“That’s actually much lower than we were planning on,” Burick said of the successful bid.
Consequently, the supervisors voted to add a second phase to the resurfacing project, and to advertise for bids.
“That’s good,” Augustine said. “We’re going to get more done than what we thought, and at a better price, and we’re going to see if we can do a little bit more.”
The paving contract provides for a completion deadline of Sept. 1, and a penalty of $870 a day for work that continues beyond then.
Also Thursday, the supervisors denied one request to consolidate three lots and another to subdivide a lot into three. They also tabled action on a sanitation plan for The Fields at Forest Run, a 66-unit condominium project proposed for Harmony Baptist Road.
Citing incomplete information submitted to the township, the supervisors denied a request to consolidate three commercially zoned lots totaling 2.11 acres at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388. The request may be resubmitted when the information is updated.
Concerned about drainage issues and a potential for flooding of any structure built there, the supervisors also denied a request to subdivide one lot at the intersection of Old Princeton and Aiken Road Into three totaling 1.77 acres. They said this request, too, may be resubmitted after their concerns are addressed.
