The Shenango Area School Board approved its 2023-24 yearly budget, which calls for its millage rate to nearly double.
The board, at its meeting Monday, approved the $21.1-million budget, which raises the current millage rate from .8425 to 15.369. Superintendent Dr. Joseph McCormick said at May’s meeting the millage increase would raise property taxes for a median-income household in the district by about $78 yearly.
The budget eliminates two teaching positions and one administrator.
The board also approved a plan to reshuffle its administration. The board unanimously approved the elimination of three principal positions, while creating two.
The positions of elementary assistant principal (Derek Sumner), high school assistant principal (Todd Anthony) and grade 7 to 12 principal (McCormick) were eliminated. Anthony will now oversee grades five through eight, while Sumner will be the grades nine through 12 principal. McCormick’s position will not be replaced. He was promoted to district superintendent with the retirement of Dr. Michael Schreck.
McCormick in May was given a five-year contract to lead the district. Schreck took a leave of absence in April and his retirement will start on June 30.
The board approved changes to the Act 93 contract relative to the administration changes.
In other business, the board approved a salary revision to $85,000 for business manager Lauren Chappell. The board also hired Nicole Pater as a secondary social studies teacher at a starting rate of $56,025. Pater was a longterm substitute teacher the last two years in the Millcreek Township School District outside of Erie.
She is a Geneva College graduate.
Also, retiring teachers Sue Goswick and Michael Othites were honored with plaques and custom bobbleheads by the board. Goswick was a gifted and English as a Second Language teacher, while Othites taught high school social studies.
