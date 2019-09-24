The Shenango Area School Board hired an Florida-based artificial turf field company despite multiple class action lawsuits filed against the firm by school districts around the country.
"I have to figure out what the lawsuits were about and have a discussion with the board," Shenango Superintendent Michael Schreck told The News Monday in a phone interview.
Last Monday, the school board approved the hiring of FieldTurf for a plan to construct an outdoor artificial turf field as a part of the district's estimated $4.9 million sports complex project.
The turf field is estimated to cost the district $1,207,190.33.
Schreck said he did not come across the lawsuits during his research for the complex, and believes neither the board nor Randy Angelucci, who presented the proposal during the meeting last week, were aware either.
After being contacted by The News for comment, Schreck said he called FieldTurf to inquire about the products it would be using for the district's field. Schreck says FieldTurf told him it hasn't used the defective product "Duraspine" since 2010, and would not be using it on their field.
According to emails to The News from a former FieldTurf employee, FieldTurf is the defendant in at least 15 lawsuits from school districts from California to Lawrence County.
New Castle and Neshannock districts joined a class action suit against the company for what they claimed were defective fields about three years ago. Neshannock spent $700,000 to install its football field in 2008, and New Castle spent $800,000 in 2009.
According to Neshannock's lawsuit, the district accuses FieldTurf of "deceptive and unfair business practices ... in connection with its manufacturing, marketing, sale and installation of defective artificial turf ..."
The company has been the recipient of class action lawsuits since 2016 when a New Jersey media outlet published an investigation citing the company knew it was selling defective products back in 2006, yet continued to sell and install them into districts around the country.
According to the class actions, FieldTurf obtained the defective grass fibers from TenCate, a company based in Dubai, under the brand name "Duraspine."
"In summary, nearly two years before NJSHS (Neshannock Junior/Senior High School) purchased its artificial turf field, FieldTurf knew that at least one-fifth of its over 700 field (at least 175) failed," according to an excerpt from the lawsuit.
"The fibers that make up the blades of grass of the playing surface don't stand upright as the company representative said they would when the product was sold to the school years ago," Justin DiMuccio, Neshannock's business manager, told The News last January. "There are probably still years of useful life left, but the product is not living up to the claims."
According Neshannock's class action lawsuit, marketing materials from the company cited a life span of 10 years or more for fields made of Duraspine.
Schreck said he'd have to contact the district's solicitor Richard Harper of Flannery, Seltzer, Harper & Palmer Law Firm to find out what the board could do in the event it wanted to terminate the contract.
During his research, Schreck said he contacted Hellas Construction of Austin, Texas, but felt prices from the two companies were comparable.
"We ultimately liked the product (FieldTurf) better," said Schreck.
"We spoke with a couple of other districts that have recently installed FieldTurf and knew kind of what their design process was like and what to expect," said Schreck. He says Shenango talked to Neshannock and Blackhawk school districts.
The bid accepted by Shenango's board includes a plan for demolition, storm water management and facilities and end zone letters.
The board members who voted to accept the bid with FieldTurf during last week's meeting were Denise Palkovich, Merle Glass, Randy Angelucci, Al Burick, Andrea Keyser and Michael Miloser. Sam Biasucci and Monica Rich voted against the measure. Board member Brandon Reamer was absent.
Schreck presented the sports complex project featuring the outdoor artificial turf field as well as an indoor facility in August during the board's monthly meeting. The indoor facility, according to Schreck's presentation, will feature a batting cage, weight room, track, volleyball/basketball court and football/soccer turf field.
