Shenango alumni to continue food boxes

Students in the Shenango Area School District won’t be going hungry over the summer.
Once the district’s grab-and-go breakfast and lunches end May 29 for the school year, a group of alumni are ready to continue with a summer food program.
The alumni — after consulting with district officials — initiated fundraising on April 24 to start a food box distribution program.
The group raised more than $6,000, including $2,000 the first week from more than 60 people from the district and beyond. Several local businesses and organizations also have donated to the cause.
The Penn Ohio Bottled Water Company has supplied bottled water for each of the boxes, and while Augustine’s Pizza has donated 12-inch frozen pizzas.
The money raised was used to purchase canned vegetables, fruit juice, noodles and more from Sam’s Club. Each box given out contains $50 worth of food.
The boxes have been distributed to the children Friday mornings and evenings at Shenango High School on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.