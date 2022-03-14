Shenango firefighters seek info from property owners Property owners within the Shenango Area Fire District are being asked to help the departmen…

Shenango Township supervisors on Thursday adopted a portion of the International Property Maintenance Code.

They also approved an ordinance that puts some teeth in it.

The entire code, township solicitor Lou Perrotta explained, addresses multiple issues, among them construction, housekeeping, safety issues and inspections.

The portion that the township adopted focuses on property maintenance, including blight, high weeds and grass and junk vehicles. Such issues previously had been addressed through multiple township ordinances.

In adopting that segment, the supervisors also unanimously approved an ordinance to enforce it.

“The portion of the code is pretty lengthy,” Perrotta explained. “It’s laid out and written in a way that makes it easier for the municipalities to enforce. So to implement the action to be taken by the township, we have to adopt an ordinance pertaining to the prosecution of violations for failure to comply with notice concerning weeds, board of appeal filings, filings before the district magistrate.”

Supervisor Brandon Rishel noted that existing township ordinances dealing with code enforcement “are in some cases 20 or 30 years old and just don’t suit the needs for our community today.”

“There’s not a person in our community who doesn’t get frustrated with some sort of eyesore at different times,” he went on. “Without the enforcement issue of this, we’re very limited in what we can and cannot do by using individual ordinances.

“It’s something that we’ve looked into now for three or four years … It’s very important for a community, and it’s something that needs to be done.”

Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine echoed that sentiment.

“I think this board is determined to take care of some blight in this township, and we’re going to continue to move forward,” he said. “This is just one of the tools in the toolbox.”

Supervisors also approved an amendment to the township’s 1993 ordinance pertaining to the pension plan for non-uniformed employees. Supervisor Albert Burick III, who as secretary/treasurer is covered by the plan, removed himself from the room and did not participate in the discussion or vote.

Under the original ordinance, the township contributed $100 a month to each employee’s pension plan. Rishel called the plan “pretty deplorable.”

“We’ve got people who’ve left here with a $300-a-month pension,” he said. “Not too many people can retire on that. and in a very competitive job market, when we have good talent that’s here within our community, you have to put resources into play that allow them to stay here long term.”

Rishel added that he and Augustine — Burick was not involved in any discussions prior to Thursday’s meeting, either — had come up with a plan for the township now to contribute seven percent of an employee’s total pay toward the pension plan.

In addition to receiving the township’s 7 percent contribution, covered employees also will be able to contribute on their own, Rishel said, something that the previous ordinance did not permit.

The supervisors also:

•Announced that the annual spring cleanup will be May 2-6. Each resident is limited to 20 bags and one bulk item, which must be placed at curbside.

•Scheduled the township’s annual Easter egg hunt for 11 a.m. April 9 at the community park. Youngsters up to 10 years of age may participate. There will be more than 5,000 eggs to be found, Burick noted.

•Approved Graziani Construction to perform demolition of a dilapidated property at 1917 Pennsylania Ave. through the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority at a cost not to exceed $9,500.