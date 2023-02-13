Shenango Township supervisors have adopted a new zoning ordinance.
The action, taken at Thursday’s monthly meeting, updates regulations that were last codified in 2001.
One of the main differences is that the new ordinance eliminates a former agricultural district, but Supervisor Brandon Rishel noted in a previous meeting that all allowable uses under the old ordinance would be maintained. A light industrial district was created adjacent to the township’s commerce park, and a mining district under which solar arrays are outlined also was established.
Both the former and the new ordinances are available on the township’s website.
Solicitor Louis Perrotta noted the new ordinance likely won’t remain static for another 21 years.
“The unfortunate thing is, as time evolves, there are always hot-button issues that come up that you have to address,” he said. “We just felt that we are at the point right now that we have a document that’s acceptable to all three supervisors and myself that we want to adopt and get in place and move forward.
“What we plan on doing on an annual basis is to review some of those hot-button issues and keep up to date with them.”
In other business, supervisors:
•Announced that the township’s annual spring cleanup will take place the week of May 15-19. One bulk item and up to 20 bags may be placed at the curb on residents’ regular trash pickup day during that period.
•Announced that the township will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 1 at a site to be determined. The township would like to hold the event at the municipal park if the weather cooperates, but supervisors said the more likely location will be inside the Shenango Area School District’s sports complex, which has been reserved for the hunt. Last year, around 300 families turned out for the hunt at which 2,500 eggs were distributed.
•Approved advertising for bids to demolish the former Morrone’s property at 2627 Ellwood Road.
An initial demolition plan was halted when a potential sale was arranged. However, the sale fell through, supervisors said, and they are once again looking to raze the structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.