Shenango Township’s proposed 2023 budget is slightly higher than its current spending plan, but no tax hike is involved.
The supervisors on Thursday approved the advertisement and tentative adoption of the budget, which they plan to approve at their Dec. 8 meeting.
The township is looking at a total budget of $3,835,508, up from $3,653,354.
“The three of us all have a long-term plan on not raising taxes here and getting to the end of a bond,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “Once that bond comes in, our intention is that there shouldn’t be a township tax raise for 10 years, from where we’re standing now and where we believe we can get to — and if diesel fuel doesn’t get to $27 a gallon, we might actually make that.”
Supervisor Albert Burick III noted that the budget’s general fund — which totals $2,907,568 — has a $68,000 surplus, which will be transferred to the capital fund to fund pending projects.
In other matters:
RECREATIONAL COMPLEX
Rishel said he had been receiving inquiries about public use of the Shenango Area School District’s Recreational Complex, to which the township had channeled a $2.3 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to cover a portion of the $4 million construction cost.
According to the school district’s website, the facility is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. There is no charge for district residents, who will be asked on first use to present a driver’s license and sign a usage release form, after which they will receive a membership card.
Non-district residents will be charged $5 to use the facility, and must also sign a usage waiver.
For questions, call (724) 658-5537.
TRUCK PURCHASE
The township ratified the purchase of a 2013 International truck from Sewickley Heights Borough at a cost of $53,500.
“We definitely are in need of newer plow trucks,” Rishel said. “To order a new truck takes about two years to be able to get anything. We don’t know that we have two years to wait for some of them so we’re looking for some better opportunities.”
Though the truck is nine years old, it has just 9,000 miles on it.
“That truck to purchase new would be about $240,000,” Rishel said. “So, yes, we’re getting a nine-year-old truck, but we’re getting it for $53,500.”
The truck, Burick said, will replace a 1999 International in the township fleet, “so it’s still an upgrade of 14 years.”
The majority of the township’s trucks, Rishel added, are late 1990s to early 2000s models.
“When you’re talking 22-year-old trucks that are plowing roads on the worst days of the year, we have a lot of breakdowns,” Rishel said.
NEW NAME
Supervisors agreed to advertise a notice for the renaming of Shenango Park Drive to Primrose Place.
“The issue is now, when someone calls 911 and says ‘Shenango Park,’ a lot of us now are referring to Shenango Park as the (actual) park,” Rishel said. “So we’re concerned that there not ever be a concern of 911 or an ambulance going to the wrong place. So I think it’s an important thing to do.”
GATHERINGS
The township will hold a second public hearing for its draft zoning order at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the township municipal building.
The township also will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Extravaganza from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the municipal building, 1000 Willowbrook Road. The event features live performances by the Shenango High School chamber choir and brass ensemble, Christmas music by DJ Glo, the arrival of Santa by fire truck, Sky King fireworks, photos with Santa, holiday giveaways, a Stuff the Police Car holiday toy drive and Chiefs Pretzels food truck.
