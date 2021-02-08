February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, and the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is aiming to shed light on the problem in hopes of changing the narratives surrounding the matter.
Teen dating violence affects nearly 10 percent of all teenagers throughout the U.S. and is defined as “physical, psychological, or sexual abuse; harassment; or stalking of any person ages 12-18 in the context of a past or present romantic or consensual relationship.”
Teen dating violence can be perpetrated in person or electronically, and one in three teenagers involved in a romantic relationship admit to being in an unhealthy relationship.
Join the shelter’s advocacy team this month for Afternoons with an Advocate to learn more about this epidemic, how to spot it, and what resources and information are available to those affected.
Call Rachel, Sophia or Teia at (724) 652-9206 for more information, times, or training opportunities.
Among the services the Crisis Shelter offers, prevention education is key to preventing violence. The agency has provided many programs to Lawrence County schools, as well as workplace trainings, and now social media Advocate Live sessions are being offered to reach the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.