Two Lawrence County seniors have been named finalists for the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship.
Micah Shelenberger attends Wilmington Area High School and Hayden Slade attends Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.
The pair was previously named semifinalists in October.
Shelenberger is looking to study environmental science and engineering in college. He was the senior drum major for the marching band; involved with pep band, tech crew, chorus, National Honor Society and debate club.
He is also involved in band and chorus, and plans to attend college to major in computer science and mathematics.
“I’m very grateful to be a finalist. My last few college decisions will be coming soon, so I’ll be finalizing my plans and hopefully put the scholarship to good use,” Shelenberger said. “I’m happy to see the results of my hard work paying off.”
Slade is an Eagle Scout and the co-founder and co-director of Games to Give, a nonprofit that provides board games to children in need, deployed U.S. troops and cancer patients.
“Being a National Merit finalist is a huge honor. I am excited to have made it this far in the competition and can’t wait to see what opportunities it will come from it,” Slade said. “I am fortunate to have had wonderful teachers in Ellwood City. They have prepared me well for what comes next.”
To qualify for the scholarships, they submitted details of their academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and other honors and awards.
The two also wrote an essay and provided their SAT and ACT test scores.
Those chosen as finalists are eligible for 2,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth $2,500 each, in addition to awards from colleges, corporations and businesses.
They are one of 15,000 finalists, which represents less than one percent of all high school seniors in the country.
