KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station in West Virginia, creating up to 30 jobs.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Sheetz will build the facility in Kearneysville. It will support Sheetz distribution centers in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
The state investment includes 5.5 acres in an industrial park, construction of a 1,900-square-foot building and designated parking for trucks hauling grocery and retail items.
“Any day when we’re able to announce dozens of great new jobs and millions of dollars of investment coming into West Virginia is a great day,” Justice said in a statement.
Sheetz operates 614 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The company employs more than 1,200 in West Virginia.
