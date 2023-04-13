The Slippery Rock Township Sheetz is about to undergo remodeling while a Giant Eagle Wet-Go Car Wash is on the horizon for Neshannock Township.
Engineers for the Route 422 Sheetz project presented plans and drawings Tuesday to the Lawrence County Planning Commission. The commission also noted the plans for the car wash, which will replace a closed bank branch on Wilmington Road in front of Colonial Lanes.
The existing Sheetz store, which straddles Slippery Rock and Shenango townships at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388, is scheduled to close Sept. 11. The existing gas station and convenience store will be demolished and rebuilt using updated plans, similar to the buildings recently completed on Route 18 at Mitchell Road in Neshannock. The store will be reopened for business on Feb. 15, 2024, according to Brian K. Soyka, engineer and permit manager for Sheetz.
“This store is old,” he said of the existing one at that location that was built in 1998 — 25 years ago.
“It no longer really works for us,” he said. “It’s time to get it out of there and get a new one.”
In addition to remodeling, the store will be enlarged to 6,123 square feet, about 1,400 square feet larger than the existing one. The underground fuel tanks will be relocated, and the plans call for five multi-pump dispenser stations, and diesel fuel will be available at every pump, in addition to 87, 89 and 93-octane gasoline. An E-15 higher octane — meaning it has 15 percent ethanol instead of the normal 10 percent — an E-85 “flex” fuel, and gasoline with no ethanol will also be available, Soyka said.
Other details and drawings of the proposed building were provided by Jonathan Garczewski, an engineer for the Gateway Engineers of Butler. He noted there will be no electric charging stations. He said the company is not changing the accessways into the business.
The county planning commission has the ability to review the plan but because the building is largely in Slippery Rock Township,
The porperty is in a C-1 Commercial zone of Shenango Township. Slippery Rock Township has no zoning ordinance.
Allen Miller, assistant county planning director who reviewed the land development plan, noted that the plan has two fewer parking spaces than the business has now. In comparison, the new Sheetz in Ellwood City is 6,070 square feet and has 33 parking spaces, and the newly rebuilt store in Neshannock is 6,558 square feet and has 56 parking spaces
Garczewski said the main parking area will be in front of the new building for better access to the store.
The planning commission also reported that it received plans for national pollutant discharge elimination system permit for construction of the car wash in Neshannock Township. Giant Eagle plans to build a 3,535-square-foot car wash on the site where the FirstMerit Bank branch was located and is now closed.
