A Sharon woman was killed and a Sharon man suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle they were riding crashed on the Route 422 bypass in Shenango Township.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said he pronounced Jennifer Lane, 52, of Thornton Street, dead at the scene. She was a passenger on the bike driven by 53-year-old Joseph Subasic of the same address.
Subasic was treated at the scene by McGonigle Ambulance, then flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital's trauma unit with what Johnson said are "significant injuries."
The accident occurred around 6:07 p.m. when the motorcycle traveled left of center and hit gravel, then a guard rail.
Johnson said that Lane died of blunt force trauma, and neither she nor Subasic wore helmets.
That section of the highway was closed for at least two hours. The Shenango Township police summoned the state police accident reconstruction team of Butler for further determination of how the accident occurred.
The Shenango Area Fire District assisted at the scene and with the road closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.