A Sharon man is in the Lawrence County jail after reportedly having drugs on him while being processed at the jail.
Ramon Dusean Jackson, 46, was initially pulled over at around 12:21 p.m. Thursday in a traffic stop on Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township for driving 85 in a 55 mph zone.
Police discovered Jackson had an active warrant on him from Mercer County.
Police said as he was being processed at the jail they discovered 15 blue colored circular pills of suspected Oxycodone in his possession.
He remains lodged in the Lawrence County Jail on $30,000 monetary bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until they are proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.