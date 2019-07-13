A Sharon man arrested for shooting another man’s car in New Castle is now facing more charges for allegedly taunting the alleged victim.
New Castle police have charged Raymond Rice, 49, after he allegedly delivered a threat to the car owner after he left his preliminary hearing in Central Court.
Rice is accused of shooting the man’s car June 29 while it was parked in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue on June 29, putting two bullet holes in it. The car owner, who lives in an apartment there, told police that Rice had attended his birthday party a few hours prior, and they had gotten into an argument. The man left with his friend during the evening, and when he returned, a neighbor told him that Rice had returned to the area and he watched him fire two rounds into the man’s car.
The neighbor said that Rice also pointed a black revolver at him and told him he was going to the car owner.
Rice initially was charged with persons not to possess a gun, carrying a gun without a license, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and prohibited discharge of a firearm under a city ordinance. He was arrested on July 1 and jailed on a $5,000 bond, and he posted bail. He waived all of those charges for court on July 9.
The car owner allegedly reported to police that day that as they were leaving Central Court, Rice followed them out the door and that Rice once in the parking lot called him a name and said multiple times that he would get what he has coming.
He now is additionally charged with two counts of intimidating a witness. An additional jail bond of $2,500 has been set for him in that case and he was committed to the Lawrence County jail.
