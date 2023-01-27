New Castle police reportedly solved a burglary at Beer 4 Less by finding a pair of jeans, packs of cigarettes and beer cans lying in some brush.
Officers as a result arrested Robert Eugene Clark, 36, of Sharon in the break-in that occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were alerted to the burglary by a glass break alarm, and they arrived at the store to find a window was smashed near the front entrance. A pack of Newport 100 cigarettes was found nearby, and four other packs were in the parking lot about 20 yards away, police reported.
The store manager and the investigating officers viewed a surveillance video that showed a man walking up to the store entrance carrying two large rocks, according to a criminal complaint. He threw both rocks, which didn't completely shatter the window. He left briefly, then returned with another rock and threw it at the window again, shattering it, the report said.
The man then climbed through the window into the store, went behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes, then went to the back of the store and carried out two cases of Steel Reserve beer in cans, then climbed back out of the window, according to the report.
The police found latent fingerprints on the window, and they found several Steel Reserve beer cans in some brush near the Columbus Inner Belt, along with a pair of jeans the reported intruder had been seen wearing in the video, police said. They also found a travel toothbrush and a pay stub with Clark's name on it, with those items, they reported.
The officers were observing that same area Thursday afternoon when they saw a man, later identified as Clark, wearing a jacket like the one in the video, and he was wearing flannel pajama pants that matched a drawstring that was with the jeans. Police said he had 11 packs of Newport cigarettes with him, the report said. He reportedly told the police during questioning that he had broken into the store.
Clark is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
He is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
