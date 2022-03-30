Low state tests scores of Wilmington Area School District students were a driving factor in the school board’s choice of hiring a new shared administrator.
Seeing the higher Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exam score results and academic achievement in the neighboring Neshannock Township School District, the Wilmington school board made the bold decision to hire Dr. Terence P. Meehan, Neshannock’s superintendent, as a shared interim superintendent at Wilmington.
Scott Brush, a Wilmington High School teacher for 28 years, applauded the district for its decision at a special meeting Tuesday.
“The teachers at Neshannock speak extremely highly of you,” he told Meehan, who attended Tuesday’s special board meeting.
Brush said he is concerned how the scores of the Wilmington district’s two key tests have dropped.
“What you’ve done at Neshannock is really good, and we hope you bring that to Wilmington,” he said. “We welcome you with open arms, and welcome aboard.”
Wilmington teachers and board members are not the only ones applauding the decision to share a superintendent. The Neshannock school board members are happy that the shared services will take place, and they feel that it could only be done with Meehan at the helm.
“My personal opinion is that Dr. Meehan is a phenomenal administrator,” Neshannock board member Michael Vatter said. “This job wouldn’t be for everybody, but he is a superior candidate. He is the right man for the job. Wilmington is definitely going to benefit from his experience and his quality.”
Neshannock stands to benefit by saving half the costs of Meehan’s position and by sharing knowledge, services and expertise back and forth with Wilmington with both schools keeping their autonomy.
Meehan will begin his duties immediately as substitute superintendent at Wilmington, filling out the term of Dr. Jeffrey Matty, who is retiring. Matty has taken leave of the district, using his remaining compensated days off. His last official day is Sept. 1, when Meehan will then assume the title of acting superintendent. He will serve in that role until June 30, 2023, during which time the school board will determine whether to proceed with the shared service with Neshannock or seek to hire a new superintendent, according to an agreement carved out by the two districts.
Meehan, under that agreement, will make monthly reports to both school districts about any challenges and successes he observes.
He will continue to receive his full salary and benefits from the Neshannock Township School District, as per his contract there that also expires June 30, 2023.
The Wilmington District will pay Neshannock 50 percent of the cost of Meehan’s salary and benefits, which amounts to $53,164 for his months as substitute at Neshannock, and $107,824 for work thereafter as acting superintendent.
Meehan is to share his time equally between the two districts.
The two districts will meet during April when a committee of at least three school directors from each district with the president of each board to discuss the sharing of the superintendent services, under the agreement.
If both districts are in accord with continuing the shared services after the 2023 school year, a multi-year agreement will be created. If they decide against it, the agreement will expire.
About 20 people attended Monday’s board meeting, and the few who spoke of the union offered positive comments about the idea.
“When I was told about this board meeting, I was thrilled,” commented Jeffrey Larson, a parent in the Wilmington school district. “This is an absolute brilliant move.”
He said he is hopeful that the shared services will result with more working between the two school districts.
“The performance of the Neshannock school students speaks for itself,” he said.
Meehan emphasized after the meeting that the decision is not a move toward merging of school districts, nor does he support that idea.
“I want to see our resources (at Neshannock) put into both schools,” he said, “with both school districts working together.”
Meehan was named as Neshannock superintendent in 2015, and previously had been assistant to the superintendent in the New Castle Area School District.
Neshannock board member P.J. Copple commended Meehan for his work and insight.
“We feel Terry is a very valuable asset to our school district. His knowledge of curriculum and the way he handles the budget make him ideal,” Copple said.
He noted the Neshannock district has been operating for several years without deficit spending. Meehan has “a firm grasp” on of SAT preparations and courses that students need, Copple said.
His leadership, especially through COVID when it was an ever-changing situation, allowed the district to stay open for most of it and he built a cyber school to accommodate students, he continued.
“When our neighbors to the north were looking for a superintendent and reached out to Terry to see if he’d be willing to do both, it was 9-0 for us,” Copple said.
“We know that as good as he is, he’ll not only save money and bring their curriculum to higher levels, we feel he’ll share services between both districts. He’ll find ways to do it. We’re similar in size and it almost makes sense.”
The Neshannock board members met in executive session and were informed of Wilmington’s request. They took a straw vote and approved the idea. The board will formalize the agreement at its next regular meeting April 11.
“It’s exciting,” Copple said. “This is going on more and more. It’s harder and harder to find money, and if you can share services and a superintendent, why not?”
Neshannock board member Karen Houk commented, “We are extremely proud of Dr Meehan. We listened to what he had to say about helping other school districts possibly do better with their PSSA scores, and we know that he is for education the entire way. He is someone who works and works and works and works until a problem is solved,” she said.
The board posed some questions to him, and he was able to answer them in a way he presented himself as very capable of doing both jobs, Houk said.
“We’re excited for him,” Houk said. “It will provide us with a tad bit more of savings. Neshannock doesn’t get as much state money so we are dependent upon our local taxpayers.”
She emphasized the two districts will remain completely separate, which was a concern of both districts.
“Neshannock will always be Neshannock, and Wilmington will always be Wilmington,” Houk said. “In a way, it is the sign of the times.”
“I’m happy the school districts are going to be able share in the cost and mutually benefit from this,” Vatter said. “It’s the wave of the future.”
