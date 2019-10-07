Shared liver working for donor, recipient

Michele Fleeger and 14-month-old Summer Laforme are all smiles at their three-month check up after Fleeger of Volant, donated a portion of her liver to Laforme. Summer, of Lackport, New York, developed biliary atresia when she was three weeks old. Since the June 13 surgery, she returns to Children’s Hospital every six weeks for blood work. During these trips, she and her family often reunite with Fleeger and her family.