Pennsylvania officials are making sure rural parts of Pennsylvania can log online.
Gov. Josh Shapiro and community leaders met at the Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls to highlight Pennsylvania receiving more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas.
“Broadband is infrastructure. It’s not a luxury,” Shapiro said at the Friday afternoon event.
This funding is part of the $42.45 billion in federal funding through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as part of President Joe Biden’s Internet for All initiative.
“We should have high-speed internet everywhere. It’s a necessity,” Shapiro said. “Too many communities don’t have access to high-speed internet.”
Shapiro said he appreciates the work libraries do for the community, but wants to make sure they’re not the only place some have to go to get online to complete homework or fill out job applications.
The $1.16 billion in BEAD funding will be administered by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, which is creating a five-year implementation action plan.
PBDA’s executive director Brandon Carson said the broadband plan will not only include adding services to needed communities but also expanding current connectivity and helping residents with any “digital illiteracy” they may have regarding broadband and the Internet.
He said this funding is a “historic win” for Pennsylvania and a chance to make internet for all a reality.
Barbara Cottam, of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said federal and state officials conducted 10 listening sessions and will hold 22 community visits this summer to receive input on how the broadband funding and programs should be utilized.
“Our digital divide is not an unknown problem. Millions can’t connect because of where they live,” Cottom said, adding other federal funding the state received brings the total investment to around $1.8 billion.
Cottam, Shapiro and U.S. Rep Chris Deluzio (D-Beaver/Allegheny) said expanding broadband services will help residents and businesses and help with growing the economy, educational opportunities and connections with family and friends.
Carson said the five-year plan must be sent to the NTIA for approval by Aug. 12, with Shapiro noting the PBDA will begin distributing the federal funding to communities later this year or early in 2024.
The government officials in attendance at the event were Shapiro, Deluzio, state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-Beaver/Lawrence), state Rep. Jim Marshall (R-Beaver), Beaver County Commissioners Daniel Camp III and Jack Manning, Beaver Falls Mayor Kenya Johns and Beaver Falls councilwomen Peggy Evans and Vanessa Ford-Taylor.
In Lawrence County, Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler and Planning Director Amy McKinney said a county-wide development plan for broadband is still in the works. An advisory task force was formed and has been working with Michael Baker International to map unserved and underserved areas in the county. This was done via community surveys and open houses.
“It’s all around the county. It’s in little areas,” Vogler said.
McKinney said some of the unserved and underserved areas in the county include rural parts of Plain Grove and Pulaski townships and the boroughs of New Beaver and Enon Valley.
The committee and Michael Baker are working to create budget plans for early-action projects to be paid with federal funding.
More information on Lawrence County’s broadband initiative can be found at linkuplawrence.com.
More information on the PBDA’s broadband initiatives, and how to apply for the state Broadband Infrastructure Program, an American Rescue Plan Act program for broadband, visit the state Department of Community and Economic Development website at dced.pa.gov.
