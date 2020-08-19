By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced plans Tuesday to sue the Trump Administration to stop operational changes that are slowing mail service.
Shapiro and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced two separate multistate coalitions that will file federal lawsuits challenging nationwide operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The lawsuits seek to halt unilateral changes at the Postal Service and ensure safe, secure vote-by-mail across the country, Shapiro said.
As the lawsuits were announced, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would "suspend" several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mail boxes that prompted an outcry — until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."
"We will deliver the nation's election mail on time," DeJoy said in a statement.
Service and policy changes at the Post Office, including limiting staff overtime and so-called “late or extra shifts” have impacted the prompt delivery of mail to Americans who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots, Shapiro said in announcing the lawsuits.
“We will be taking action to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on, whether it’s for delivering their prescription drugs or for carrying their very right to vote,” Shapiro said. “Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted,” he said.
As a direct result of these changes at the Post Office, Pennsylvanians have been experiencing delays in receiving their mail, often going days without delivery of important letters, paychecks, or bills, Shapiro said.. The VA fills about 80% of veterans’ prescriptions through the mail. Putting Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans, many of them seniors, at risk of going without vital medication, he said.
Shapiro said the lawsuit will proceed regardless of DeJoy's comment on Tuesday.
“We need more than a statement, we need binding agreements. The Postmaster General’s statement, while positive, does not address the operational changes put in place in July at the heart of our lawsuit," he said.
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, a Republican donor who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms that Trump is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.
At the White House, Trump has flatly denied he is seeking to slow-walk the mail, even as he leveled fresh assaults Tuesday on mail-in voting and universal ballots. More Americans than ever are expected to choose to vote absentee during the coronavirus outbreak.
"You can't have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent everywhere," Trump told reporters.
"This isn't games and you have to get it right," Trump said.
Some of the initiatives DeJoy said he was shelving until after the election had already been announced.
DeJoy said Tuesday he is halting the planned removal of mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change retail hours at post offices. He also said that no mail processing facilities will be closed and said the agency has not eliminated overtime.
One initiative that DeJoy didn't single out in his announcement was the newly imposed constraints on when mail can go out for delivery — a change that postal workers have said is fueling delays. A Postal Service spokesman declined to comment beyond DeJoy's statement.
This comes less than a week after the Wolf Administration asked the state Supreme Court to allow Pennsylvania to count mailed ballots that arrive after Election Day after the U.S. Postal Service warned that ballots provided to people at the state’s deadline for applying for mailed ballots likely won’t arrive in time.
President Donald Trump has frequently criticized the expansion of mail-in voting, in Pennsylvania and across the country. Pennsylvania first approved no-excuse mail ballots last year, making the June primary the first opportunity for most voters to vote by mail.
About 1.5 million people voted by mail in Pennsylvania in the June primary, but election officials have been bracing for a dramatic increase in that number for the fall election, when Pennsylvania stands to be a key swing state in the presidential election.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said that the state’s expansion of mail-in voting is crucial because it will ensure that voters can participate in the fall election whether they are worried about exposure to coronavirus or not.
“We are relying on the postal service to undergird our democracy, nothing less than that,” he said. “No Pennsylvanian will have to choose between voting and the risk of exposure to the virus at a crowded polling place.”
Trump sparked controversy last week when he said he was opposed to providing additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service out of concern that would help Democrats.
“They want $25 billion for the post office. Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, said that Trump’s comment shows that the president is seeking to slow down postal operations “to cheat in the election.”
Casey said the president’s comments demonstrate “a degree of corruption never spoken with more clarity,” adding “we have to stop them.”
Casey joined Shapiro and Wolf on a press call with reporters Tuesday to blast Trump’s attacks on the postal service.
The head of the Pennsylvania Republican Party said that the Democrats are trying to distract attention from the concern that the state’s move to dramatically increase mail-in voting could lead to serious problems.
"Democrat strategy is to confuse the public by derailing and rerouting the narrative — but make no mistake," said Vonne Andring, PA GOP Executive Director. “We trust the postal service under President Trump, but have great concern with Democrats who are pulling out all the stops to make voting by mail ripe for fraud this Fall."
The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004% to 0.0009%, based on studies of past elections.
The Postal Service is among the nation's oldest and more popular institutions, strained in recent years by declines first-class and business mail, but now hit with new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump routinely criticizes its business model, but the financial outlook is far more complex, and includes an unusual requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits that advocates in Congress want to undo.
The legislation set for Saturday's vote, the "Delivering for America Act," would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1. The package would include the $25 billion approved as part of the COVID-19 rescue that is stalled in the Senate.
DeJoy, the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who was not a career postal employee, has pledged to modernize the money-losing agency to make it more efficient. He eliminated most overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.
(The Associated Press contributed to this article.)
