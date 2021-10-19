Josh Shapiro’s first order of business after winning re-election last November as Pennsylvania’s attorney general was to ward off multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Shapiro made clear his stance on protecting the integrity of elections and voter accessibility during a campaign stop Tuesday afternoon at Riardo’s Bar & Grill on East Washington Street before a crowd of more than 100 county Democrats, elected officials and organizers.
“You can draw a direct line between the lies and the litigation in the 2020 election, the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 and now the efforts in state capitals to roll back voter protections and to change the laws to make sure certain people don’t get the chance to vote,” Shapiro said to the New Castle News. “I’ve been fighting against that as attorney general and I’ll fight against it as governor because everyone has to be involved in our democracy whoever you choose to vote for. We have to make sure people’s voices are heard and there are forces right now trying to take away people’s right to vote and I’m fighting against that.”
Shapiro, the lone Democrat in the race to replace the term-limited Tom Wolf in next year’s midterm election, officially announced his candidacy last week in Pittsburgh. Since then, he’s visited 16 counties. After his stop in Lawrence County, he traveled to a smaller event at Allegheny College in Meadville before ending the day at Lavery Brewing in Erie.
While protecting the right to vote was a main theme of Shapiro’s roughly eight-minute speech, he also spoke about combating climate change — while noting Lawrence County has the fourth-highest amount of flooding in the state — and accessible rural health care, bringing efforts to save the now-closed Ellwood City Hospital.
Sharon Regional Medical Center’s closure of its birthing unit last month was another blow to health care in the region.
“What you just described we’re seeing all across rural communities here in Pennsylvania — hospitals shutting down, or when they’re not shutting down, certain units going away and shifting to our bigger population centers,” he said. “To me, it’s going to be a matter of regulation and investment in those communities to preserve and protect those hospitals. As governor, it’ll be a top priority.”
Shapiro won election to the state House of Representatives in 2004 and won re-election in 2008 and 2010 before leaving to become a Montgomery County commissioner. He was elected as the state’s attorney general in 2016, where his investigation into sex abuse in six state Catholic Church dioceses revealed more than 1,000 children had been molested by at least 301 predator priests.
A handful of Republican candidates have announced plans to run, with others rumored to do the same. History is not on Shapiro’s and the Democrats’ side — neither party has won three consecutive terms in the Governor’s Residence since 1950. Wolf, elected in 2014 and again in 2018, is at his term limit.
