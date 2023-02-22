The Mahoning Township Fire Department answered five calls the weekend of Feb. 3, and four of the fires were after the volunteers returned from helping in East Palestine, Ohio.
Now they’re being advised to condemn the gear they wore at the Ohio train derailment and fires where they were exposed to noxious vinyl chloride gas and other chemicals that were released into the air.
About 50 train cars derailed and some caught fire on a Norfolk Southern rail line that Friday night, not far from the Pennsylvania border. A state of emergency was declared in the Village of East Palestine, and 20 of the 100 cars on the train reportedly were carrying hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride and benzene. A controlled release and burn of the chemicals inside of the cars created a black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles and raised concerns of many throughout eastern Oho and western Pennsylvania about air and water contamination.
The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department was one of seven volunteer departments summoned from Lawrence County to help battle the rail car blaze that forced East Palestine residents out of their homes.
Other responding volunteer departments from Lawrence County were Bessemer, New Beaver Borough, North Beaver Township, Chewton and Enon Valley, each of which sent one water tender truck to assist and Wampum, which sent an engine and a rescue unit.
Now those departments are similarly being advised by state officials to discard the gear and some equipment they wore near the disaster site.
To get new gear could cost thousands of dollars, Jessica Exposito-Kosciuszko, Mahoning fire department’s secretary, commented Tuesday.
Her father, Francis “Poncho” Exposito, is Mahoning’s fire chief and was notified all of their gear had to be condemned, she said, adding, “We haven’t been told anything about our trucks.”
The department sent seven men to East Palestine, all in full gear, and two water tenders for moving water. The estimated cost of the firefighters’ gear — pants, coats, boots and other protective wear — could cost about $1,200, she estimated. That amounts to nearly $10,000 worth of outfitting.
Who’s going to pay for it?
Exposito-Kosciuszko said the fire departments have been told to turn the expenses in to their insurance companies, which in turn will try to recoup the money from Norfolk Southern for reimbursement or restitution.
Her father already has contacted the department’s insurance company, she said. The department’s gear to be replaced consists of bunker pants, jackets, boots, nomex hoods, and any gloves they had, even if they were in a pocket on their person, she said.
She anticipates it could take seven months to a year to receive the new gear.
“Losing seven sets of gear is like losing seven men,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said.
“We don’t have extra gear, and we don’t have $10,000 sitting there to buy new gear, so the insurance companies are getting in place,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said. “No one dreamed we’d be put in a situation where we’d be out thousands of dollars to give support to a local community.”
In a news release issued Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro assured his administration is working to ensure responding fire departments are reimbursed by Norfolk Southern for the costs of replacing all equipment contaminated during the response and remediation of the derailment.
Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence, and Washington counties responded to the incident and the controlled chemical release and burn.
While no fire departments are significantly impeded in being able to respond and serve the public at this point, many have reported contaminated turnout gear, hose, and self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) along with some drop tanks for water supply operations, the release said.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner have reached out directly to local fire departments and are working with them to identify and catalogue their damaged and contaminated equipment, and to streamline submissions to the Norfolk Southern claims director, the release said.
“Pennsylvanians impacted by this incident are safe right now because of the hard work and public service of first responders and fire departments in Western Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “First responders answered the call — their departments deserve to be made whole and we expect Norfolk Southern to quickly reimburse any department that responded to the derailment and needs to replace equipment. My administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on the commonwealth.”
“Our fire companies and first responders put their health and safety on the line for Pennsylvanians each day — we are proud of the good work they do and we thank them for their service,” acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “In order to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively, our firefighters need the right gear. We urge Norfolk Southern to swiftly reimburse our fire departments, it’s the right thing to do.”
Shapiro last week issued a letter to Norfolk Southern raising questions about the emergency response that was undertaken in the immediate aftermath of the derailment and vowing to hold the company accountable. The governor also joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan for a news conference in East Palestine on Tuesday then met with affected residents in Beaver County.
Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following this incident, Shapiro said. His administration announced last week that the DEP will conduct independent water sampling to closely monitor water contamination risks.
Exposito-Kosciuszko said that Chad Strobel, Lawrence County public safety director, advised the local departments that responded to contact their insurance companies, under advice of the state fire commissioner. Attempts to contact Strobel on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Exposito-Kosciuszko has been in the fire department for 27 years. Her father, 72, has been the fire chief for 49 years.
She emphasized when it comes to equipment, the health of the firefighters comes first.
“That is why we always wash our equipment after every emergency,” she said. “We never know what we’re being exposed to, even going into someone’s house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.