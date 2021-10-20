Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, during a campaign stop in New Castle, he supports abolishing the death penalty.
In an interview with The New Castle News, Shapiro said he would, as governor, sign legislation scrapping the state’s death penalty statute.
Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium on executions in 2015, but the death penalty law remains active, and local prosecutors continue to try cases under it.
“As attorney general, I've never pursued the death penalty," said Shapiro, the lone Democrat running to replace the term-limited Wolf.
"I'd like to see legislation come to my desk to abolish the death penalty in Pennsylvania and sign it."
Shapiro was elected attorney general in 2016 and reelected in 2020, after serving in the state House of Representatives and as a Montgomery County commissioner.
This may be Shapiro’s first public statement opposing the death penalty. In 2016, while running for attorney general, Shapiro said the criminal justice system needed substantial reform, but that he supported the death penalty for the “most heinous of crimes.”
Anti-death penalty advocates in Pennsylvania applauded Shapiro’s statements to the newspaper.
“It's good to see a candidate for governor take such a principled stance," Akin Adepoju, board chairman of Pennsylvanians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania is one of 27 remaining death penalty states; three more states have abolished capital punishment in the last two years.
“The death penalty has been a failure,” Adepoju said. "It is applied more often to people of color and those with mental disabilities. It has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars that could, instead, go to crime victims and crime prevention measures, and it has increased the risk of executing an innocent person.”
Pennsylvania still has more than 110 people on death row. Nearly half are African American.
Since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty, Pennsylvania has executed three people on death row and exonerated 10.
Securing death penalty convictions and defending them on appeal have cost Pennsylvania nearly $1 billion, reported former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
When pausing executions in 2015, Wolf cited legal costs and capital punishment's failure to deter violent crime. He also said the law is discriminatory and unjust. Wolf, however, has stopped short of stating he favors abolishing it.
In a statement to the New Castle News, the governor’s office said Wednesday that Wolf “believes the system is flawed and continues to stand by the moratorium.”
