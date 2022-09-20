In late June, the CEO of Pittsburgh-based language-learning app Duolingo made a bold statement to state politicians with a midafternoon tweet.
Luis von Ahn, also the free app’s co-founder, said if abortion is made illegal in Pennsylvania, his company — valued anywhere between $4 and $6 billion — won’t be able to attract top talent and will have to grow its offices elsewhere. It’s now the basis of a Josh Shapiro political TV advertisement the Democrat’s campaign is running in highlighting opponent Doug Mastriano’s stances on abortion and same-sex marriage.
Those positions, Shapiro said during a wide-ranging interview at the New Castle News on Monday, will ultimately devastate Pennsylvania’s economy.
“I think what’s clear is my opponent is going to inject chaos into the economy if he’s given the opportunity to lead,” Shapiro said. “The other guy (Mastriano) has no plans for economic development or growth and his top priority — his words, not mine — is to do something that would take away a woman’s right to choose, bring the government into the medical office between a woman and her doctor and, as a result, force companies, drive companies out of Pennsylvania, making it harder to get a job here.”
Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, opposes abortion under any circumstance and is the author of a senate bill that would outlaw abortion with no exceptions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, called that the most extreme position in the nation. Currently, abortion is permissible in Pennsylvania for pregnancies up to 24 weeks — and only after that time in the case of a medical emergency. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who is unable to run for reelection after serving two terms in office, has vowed to veto any anti-abortion legislation. In 2017, he vetoed a bill that would have made abortion illegal after 20 weeks instead of the existing 24 weeks law.
Shapiro said he supports the current law, noting it was agreed upon in a bipartisan manner. Mastriano, talking outside the state Capitol at a March for Life rally on Monday, recalled a Ronald Reagan quote in regard to a TV reporter’s question on abortion.
“We are still talking about life,” Mastriano said. “It’s the single most important issue in our lifetime.”
With Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature keen on advancing an abortion bill to the governor’s desk, Shapiro said such legislation if signed into law will drive young people from the state.
“We need to be creating jobs, creating economic opportunity and keeping our young people after they go to Pitt, Penn State or wherever to stay in Pennsylvania,” he said. “That is the opposite of what he’s proposing. I get there are some people who disagree with me on this issue. What my opponent is proposing is radical, it’s dangerous, it’s extreme, it would drive jobs out of Pennsylvania and it is not where the vast majority of Pennsylvanians are on this issue. They don’t want politicians in Harrisburg making that decision for them. They want to make those decisions for themselves.”
On that end, Shapiro and fellow Democrats running in the Nov. 8 midterm election will need the help of the same young voters who helped flip Pennsylvania blue and send Joe Biden to the White House in 2020. For help, he doesn’t have to look far — Shapiro’s daughter, Sophia, is a third-year student at the University of Pittsburgh and director of Students for Shapiro, which more than 50 chapters across the state.
“These students are the ones registering their fellow students here in Pennsylvania to vote,” Shapiro said, noting he and his running mate Austin Davis have made it a point to campaign on college campuses. “I think they recognize that their rights are on the line and they can’t look to Washington, D.C. to protect them anymore.”
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, the first sitting Republican official in Pennsylvania to endorse Shapiro, is the older brother of a Pitt student.
“One of the first things she did was join Students for Shapiro, and they’re on the streets now canvassing and registering people to vote,” Boyd said during the interview, adding college friends from his time at Allegheny College and Carnegie Mellon University are reaching out to him showing enthusiasm for Shapiro’s campaign.
