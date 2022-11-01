+8 Shapiro rallies in Beaver County a week before election Josh Shapiro continued to paint opponent Doug Mastriano as unfit and dangerous Tuesday as the tightly watched race to become the next Pennsylvania governor enters its final sprint toward Election Day.

BEAVER — In a sea of blue on Tuesday, a speck of red appeared in the crowd.

The color wasn’t just the lettering of Morgan Boyd’s sweatshirt, but that the county’s Republican commissioner chairman was out supporting Democrat Josh Shapiro at a gubernatorial campaign stop.

The rest of the Beaver County crowd at the IBEW Local Union 712 building in Beaver may not have noticed the Republican member among them, but Shapiro did — and shouted him out during his stump speech.

“Morgan Boyd is a proud conservative Republican and he is here today because he understands what’s at stake,” Shapiro said.

Boyd in July was among the first Republicans statewide, and the only one in an elected office, to endorse Shapiro in the race to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Boyd, in spurning his party’s candidate, called Republican Doug Mastriano an “extremist.” Shapiro said Boyd, who was elected in 2019 at just 21 years of age to be a county commissioner, understands current issues facing Pennsylvanians like access to abortion trump any party label. It’s a call Shapiro has used in other stump speeches by asking voters to shed their red or blue jersey and instead put on the Pennsylvania jersey.

“My name may be on the ballot. Austin Davis’ name may be on the ballot, but it’s your rights and its your future that’s on the line right now, and we need patriots like Morgan and others to come together in this fight to make sure we defend our democracy and protect our freedom.”

Those freedoms Shapiro spoke about Tuesday included marriage and abortion.

Story continues below video

Currently, Pennsylvania allows abortions until 24 weeks with exceptions after. Mastriano has said he supports ending all abortions statewide with no exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother. He also said in a 2018 radio interview that same-sex marriage should not be legal. Shapiro, the current attorney general, has supported Pennsylvania’s current abortion law and said Tuesday he believes Pennsylvania’s women can make health care decisions for themselves.

“I welcome conservatives to this coalition and we have so many who joined our campaign, led by Morgan Boyd,” Shapiro said to The News after his rally. “I think Doug Mastriano is uniquely unfit for office. He keeps trying to divide Pennsylvania, as opposed to bringing Pennsylvania together as I’ve done throughout my career. I’ll look forward to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to not just win this election, but to govern in a thoughtful, bipartisan manner.”

Boyd, who was joined at the rally of about 200 by Democratic County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, said he’s talked to several Republicans about the governor race. While they may not come out publicly, he believes a large amount of them to be “silently casting their votes for Josh.”

So, Boyd must not be much of a Republican if he won’t support the party’s candidate, right?

“I voted for every other Republican on the ballot,” Boyd said after the rally. “At the end of the day, I’d put my voting record at the county against any Republican that’s been there in the last 50 years. I’d argue that as a greater indication of my Republicanism and my conservatism than my support for an individual who is clearly the better candidate in this race.”

Issues like infrastructure expansion, workforce and job training as well as revitalizing communities are issues Boyd said he and Shapiro both champion.

“They’re commonsense, bipartisan areas of policy and those and many others are among the reason I’m voting for him and supporting him,” Boyd said.