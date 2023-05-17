By the time Gov. Josh Shapiro made his way to Beaver County on Wednesday, most of the public at a small business resource fair for those impacted by the East Palestine train derailment had left.
One couple, however, stopped by the Darlington Township municipal building just as Shapiro talked with staff from local and state agencies set up at the resource fair. The couple was searching for answers on getting their groundwater tested. While the woman spoke directly with Shapiro and then connected with the state Department of Environmental Protection and its Secretary Richard Negrin. Her husband, sporting a red hat with “TRUMP” emblazoned on it, talked with other representatives from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and other agencies present, like the state Department of Agriculture.
“I could care less what your politics are,” said Shapiro, who in March promised a long-term presence in the county after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment. “If you’re in need, I’m here to help you and my administration’s here to help you, whether you voted for me or not, whether you support the former president or not, I don’t care and no one on my team cares. We care about getting these people the help that they need and that they deserve.”
Negrin said his department’s work has been met with skepticism by residents in the water and soil testing being done. Currently, testing is being done on drinking water within a two-mile radius of the crash site and soil samples were taken within the same radius.
Shapiro arrived in Beaver County on Wednesday after a visit to Greensburg while touting his proposed budget’s investment in mental health support in schools. But he’s been no stranger to the people of Darlington Township, which sits just a few miles from the East Palestine crash site. This was the second resource fair held at the building and a health center was opened there for a period in March.
Since February, the governor after meeting with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw secured a $1 million community relief fund for residents and businesses in Lawrence and Beaver counties as well as for Norfolk Southern to reimburse emergency departments who responded to the fire for damaged equipment — including the Lawrence County volunteer fire departments of Mahoning Township, Bessemer, New Beaver Borough, North Beaver Township, Chewton, Enon Valley and Wampum.
North Beaver Township’s department also responded to the May 10 Norfolk Southern train derailment in Mahoningtown. The nine cars that hopped the tracks spilled soybeans and barium sulfate powder and demolished an old iron railroad.
“The railroads are regulated at the federal level and these railroad executives have been lobbying against reforms that would create greater safety on our rails,” Shapiro said. “They’ve literally been working against safety. I had Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, in my office and said cut it out. It’s time for you guys to get behind federal laws that will make our rails safer. They put profit before people over and over and over again. I find it appalling and I’m going to do everything I can to lend my voice for reform.”
Shapiro referenced a U.S. Senate bill introduced by Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, all Democrats, that would create an emergency fund paid for by rail companies to be dispersed to emergency responders of train derailments. He said he hopes it moves through Congress and urged President Joe Biden to sign it into law, which Biden said he’d do.
“There are roughly a thousand derailments a year,” Shapiro said. “That tells you something’s not working. The idea that the people in charge of the trains are lobbying against safety, it’s appalling.”
Added Shapiro: “These trains are derailing because of their greed and because they’re putting profits before people and that needs to change.”
