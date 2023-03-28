Unfortunate events brought Jan Shoup and Lisa Anzalone together.
Shoup lost her husband, Doug, to cancer in August 2014. Anzalone's husband, Vincent, died from the disease in June 2018.
Both left with children at home, Shoup and Anzalone met in 2016 through their involvement with Relay for Life, one of the largest peer-to-peer fundraising events in the world benefitting the American Cancer Society.
Their respective teams once again are co-hosting a fundraiser that will bring together local bands and microbreweries on April 1. The Sham-Rock Cancer Brews, Bands, Bites is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. at The New Englander, feature music by The Wait, Grandview Soul and Lot No. 7 Band. Among the brewers will be Crooked Tongue, Neshannock Creek, Crane Room Brewing, Voodoo and home brewers.
All are donating their time and beer.
Some 400 folks attended last year's event, which raised $20,000. This year's event space will include the loft and terrace at the New Englander, which can accommodate a crowd of 600.
“We always hear people criticize and say 'why do you stay in New Castle? It's such a depressed area,'” Shoup said. “When we do things like this, people come out and support us. Cancer has pretty much touched everyone in one way or another.”
Shoup and Anzalone have become very good friends.
“I think we both just recognized we went through something terrible, and we have kids who got through it just the same as we did,” Anzalone said.
Shoup's children are Corey, 36, Jordan, 30, and Kenny, 26.
Anzalone's children are Audrey, 28, Anthony, 25, Adrienne, 21, and Olivia, 19.
The former chairperson for New Castle Relay for Life, Shoup's team is M&M Insurance Cure for Cancer. She works as an agent and in customer service for the New Castle agency.
Anzalone's team is called InVINCEable.
VIP tickets at $100 include include admission one hour early and upgraded food; the $45 ticket includes general admission and snacks; and the $20 tickets includes general admission and snacks. The lowest cost is for those who don't drink alcohol.
It is recommended that people buy tickets online at www.shamrockcancer.org, but tickets also will be available at the door.
