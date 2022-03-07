The annual Superbrew at the New Englander Banquet Center is getting a new name and emphasis in the quest for a cure for cancer.
In its place, the first-ever Sham-Rock Cancer event, featuring two local bands, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. March 12 at the New Englander Banquet Center. The event will offer music, craft beer and food as a St. Patrick's Day celebration to help find a cure for cancer.
New Castle’s own Grandview Soul will perform at 6 p.m. and The Wait will be onstage at 8 p.m.
The event is being sponsored by New Castle Relay for Life, and all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Tickets are available for purchase at www.shamrockcancer.org.
