A registered homeless child sex offender who failed to report his whereabouts to state police has turned himself in to authorities.
State police have charged 32-year-old Preston Jacob St. Clair with failing to register under the state's Megan's Law. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo and is in the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond.
St. Clair was convicted in 2015 of sexual abuse of children, dissemination of photographs and other materials involving child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
St. Clair previously lived in Portersville, Butler County, according to the state registry, and was living in the Ellwood City area in Lawrence County at the time of his arrest in 2014 for downloading pornographic photos of children on his computer.
The charges against him at the time were filed by the state Office of the Attorney General. Investigators found at the time that St. Clair's host computer contained 613 images.
St. Clair also has gone by the last name of St. Clair and St-Clair, but his state registry is under St. Clair. The registry shows that he is a homeless transient, and had been known to frequent an area along the Shenango River behind the Cascade Galleria.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that St. Clair has been homeless for about a year and has not checked in with the state police since June of 2021.
